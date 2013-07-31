Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
DETROIT, July 31 Auto parts supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday posted higher quarterly profit on stronger demand in Asia, and North and South America.
Net income in the second quarter rose 11 percent to $367 million, or $1.17 a share, from $330 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned $1.24 a share, 10 cents more than analysts expected, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $4.24 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations. Adjusting for currency exchange, commodity movements and acquisitions, revenue rose 1 percent.
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results