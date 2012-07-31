July 31 Delphi Automotive Plc reported
second-quarter earnings of $1.01 per share, surpassing Wall
Street's expectations, on the strength of improving pretax
margins.
Analysts had expected earnings of 91 cents per share. Delphi
earned 88 cents per share in the second quarter in 2011.
The auto-parts company, a former unit of General Motors Co
, said second-quarter revenue fell 5.1 percent to $4.0
billion. Delphi said the revenue decline was caused by
"significant weakening" in the euro and the Brazilian real.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization were a record $581 million for the quarter,
compared with $544 million the previous year.
Delphi said EBITDA margin of 14.5 percent also was a record
for the quarter, well above last year's 12.9 percent.
The company, citing an "improved margin outlook," lifted its
full-year per-share earnings forecast slightly to $3.68 to $3.91
and reaffirmed its full-year EBITDA forecast of $2.175 billion
to $2.250 billion. Previously Delphi had forecast earnings per
share of $3.63 to $3.85.
