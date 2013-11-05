DETROIT Nov 5 Delphi Automotive Plc posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday on strong demand in North America and Asia, and said the European auto market was stabilizing.

The auto parts maker also narrowed its full-year profit forecast for this year.

"Although we remain cautious, the European market seems to be stabilizing," Chief Executive Rodney O`Neal said in a statement.

Net income in the third quarter rose slightly to $271 million, or 87 cents a share, from $269 million, or 84 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned 97 cents a share, 3 cents better than analysts expected in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.