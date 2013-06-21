By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT, June 21
DETROIT, June 21 A Detroit official has
dismissed as "lots of wild speculation" a story that Emergency
Manager Kevyn Orr is considering the sale of the city's
little-known collection of classic cars.
"There is no proposed plan to sell any asset owned by the
city," Bill Nowling, Orr's spokesman, said in an email on
Thursday.
That has not stopped heated debate over the prospect that
Orr could approve the sale of assets, including works from the
Detroit Institute of Arts, to satisfy the city's crushing debt
obligations and avoid bankruptcy.
Discussion now has shifted to the Detroit Historical
Society's 62 classic cars. The collection ranges from a 1905
Cadillac Osceola once owned by Cadillac founder Henry
Leland to a 1984 Dodge Caravan and documents the
automobile's long history in the city.
A handful of the vehicles are on display at the society's
Detroit Historical Museum or on loan to other institutions, but
most sit in climate-controlled plastic bubbles in a warehouse
along the Detroit River.
Bob Sadler, a spokesman for the society, said it had yet to
speak with Orr. While he said he expected the talks to occur, he
would not say when that may be.
Orr, a restructuring lawyer appointed by Republican Governor
Rick Snyder to turn around Detroit's finances, said last week
that the city would stop making payments on some of its nearly
$18.5 billion debt. He also asked creditors to accept pennies on
the dollar to help the city avoid the largest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Orr's team also met with union leaders Thursday to discuss
alleviating some of the city's health and pension obligations.
It is unclear how much money a sale of the vehicles would
bring, said Adam Lovell, the Detroit Historical Museum's
curator.
"It's absolutely priceless," he said. "There's no way we
could reassemble the collection, even with all the money in the
world."
The collection was valued at more than $12 million,
according to the New York Times, which reported on the potential
sale.
The collection may not be the most valuable in the world,
but it is unique, said William Chapin, president of the
Automotive Hall of Fame in suburban Detroit.
"There are many, many, many other collections that are more
valuable," he said. "But there are probably not many collections
that have the value in terms of its storytelling about the city
of Detroit."