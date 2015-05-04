(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Paul Lienert and Joseph White
DETROIT May 3 Detroit's automakers, on track
for their best sales year since 2006, may want to brace
themselves for rockier times ahead.
Auto executives say the industry is as healthy as it's been
since being restructured in 2009. But judging by the recent
stock performance of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat
Chrysler Automotive, investors have a less robust view.
Over the past year, GM and Ford share prices have lagged the
overall market, in spite of moves by those two companies to give
more cash back to shareholders. Fiat Chrysler prices plunged
last week as Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne made increasingly
overt efforts to drum up interest in a merger with one of his
rivals.
"The party may be starting to wind down," said Charles
Chesbrough, senior principal economist for IHS Automotive.
"We're still looking at a good couple years of strong demand,
but the days of big sales increases are behind us."
Optimists include Kurt McNeil, head of GM's U.S. sales
operations, who said Friday that the industry is on track to
have its best sales year since 2006. U.S. sales of cars and
light trucks are estimated to reach 17 million in 2015, compared
with about 10 million in 2009.
U.S. consumer confidence is up, house prices are recovering
and gasoline costs less than $4 a gallon in most parts of the
country, supporting sales of the big trucks and SUVs that drive
profits for the Detroit Three, just as they did before the
financial crisis crash in 2008-2009.
But there are warning signals. Sales growth is slowing in
the home market, demand for small cars and family sedans is
falling, revenues have declined, profits outside North America
and China are virtually nonexistent and share prices have
flattened.
All three Detroit automakers missed analysts' expectations
for first-quarter earnings. After reporting healthy April U.S.
car sales on Friday, stocks fell again at all three.
U.S. sales growth this year has slowed to 6 percent from
double digits in 2010-2012. As demand slows, and more companies
add production capacity in North America, competition from Asian
and European rivals using cheap currencies will intensify. GM's
share of the North American market in the first quarter slipped
to 16.4 percent in the first quarter from 16.5 percent a year
earlier.
"Over the next couple years, we expect to see the industry
cycle down - not next year, but 2017," said John Hoffecker,
managing director and global vice chairman of operations at
AlixPartners. Detroit automakers have had "a good strong, long
run," but "there will be a correction from where we are today."
Before the next downturn, the U.S. carmakers "need to find
long-term solutions to sustainable profitability and cost
competitiveness," said Xavier Mosquet, global automotive
practice leader for the Boston Consulting Group. "That may be
their biggest challenge."
Part of that solution may be to reduce their dependence on
the U.S. market.
The companies need to reduce excess production capacity
overseas, especially in Europe and South America, said Matthew
Stover, auto analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group. And as
U.S. demand slows, they need to generate a higher return on
their overseas investments.
Ford and GM are losing money in Europe even after
restructuring efforts that included plant shutdowns. GM has said
it expects to return to profitability in Europe in 2016. In
Latin America, GM and Ford are losing money as the Brazilian
economy slows and economic turmoil wracks Venezuela, where Ford
earlier this year took an $800 million pre-tax writedown. GM has
signaled it could stop Venezuelan production in July. In China,
GM's profit margins fell to 9.9 percent in the first quarter
from 11.2 percent a year earlier.
"GM and Ford earn terrific rates of return in North America,
but they're getting killed in Europe and South America," Stover
said.
