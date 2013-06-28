(Corrects 4th paragraph to read "...first light-duty V6 diesel
pickup.")
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, June 28 The battle in six-cylinder
pickups takes an interesting twist this fall with the launch of
the 2014 Ford F-150 Tremor and the 2014 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel.
Both trucks feature turbocharged V6 engines, but take
different approaches to reach different segments of the
full-size pickup audience.
The new Ford and Ram entries - one built for speed, the
other for high mileage and heavy loads - are hitting the U.S.
market as General Motors Co's recently redesigned 2014
Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups are beginning to
reach U.S. dealers in significant numbers.
Chrysler Group LLC hopes to divert some attention from the
new GM trucks with its new 2014 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, the
industry's first light-duty V6 diesel pickup.
Ford Motor Co is counterpunching with the 2014 Tremor,
the industry's quickest and most powerful six-cylinder pickup.
The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel features a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6
diesel from Italy's VM Motori, a longtime supplier to Chrysler
and an affiliate of the U.S. automaker's corporate parent Fiat
SpA.
Fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the
EcoDiesel delivers 240 horsepower and 420 pounds-feet of torque.
Chrysler said the diesel version of the Ram 1500 will deliver
better than 25 miles per gallon in highway driving.
Ford's Tremor, a short-wheelbase version of the regular-cab
F-150, gets the company's 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, a
turbocharged, direct-injection gasoline V6 rated at 365
horsepower and 420 pounds-feet. A special "performance" axle
helps the Tremor accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in
about 6.5 seconds. EPA highway fuel economy is 22 miles per
gallon.
In comparison, GM's 2014 Silverado and Sierra get a standard
4.3-liter gasoline V6 that makes 285 horsepower and 305
pounds-feet, and has an EPA highway rating of 24 mpg.
The 2014 Ram 1500 with a standard 3.6-liter V6 gasoline
engine will have a base price of $25,295, and the "EcoDiesel"
option will be $2,850 more, Chrysler said Friday at the trucks'
introduction.
Ford has not released prices on the 2014 F-150 trucks, but
said Thursday the Tremor would be more expensive than the
standard F-150 V6 model.
Chevrolet has not priced the regular-cab 2014 Silverado V6,
which goes on sale later this summer.
The three Detroit-based automakers dominate the full-size
pickup truck market, which continues to heat up and is easily
outpacing sales for cars, crossovers and SUVs. While total U.S.
industry sales were up 7.3 percent through May, sales of big
trucks jumped 21.2 percent.
At all three of those automakers, the light-duty pickup
trucks are the company's best sellers.
In May, sales of the Ford F-Series rose 31 percent,
Chevrolet Silverado sales rose 25 percent and Chrysler's Ram
truck sales rose 22 percent.
(Additional reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz)