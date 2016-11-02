By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The fuel efficiency of new
U.S. vehicles hit a record high in 2015 even as more Americans
bought larger trucks and SUVs instead of cars, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Wednesday.
The EPA said the average fuel efficiency of new vehicles
reached a record 24.8 miles per gallon in the 2015 model year,
up 0.5 mpg from 2014, and projected that 2016 model year fleet
fuel efficiency would rise to 25.6 mpg.
The fuel economy of U.S. vehicles has increased by 2.4 mpg
since 2011, the year before Greenhouse Gas and Fuel economy
standards for passenger vehicles took effect, while emissions
per mile traveled decreased by 10 percent, the EPA said.
But automakers' margin of compliance over the requirements
has fallen as the rules have gotten tougher, EPA said.
Christopher Grundler, director of EPA's Office of
Transportation and Air Quality, told Reuters the report showed
the fuel rules were working and automakers are "on track" to
meet future requirements.
Low oil prices are prompting a shift away from cars toward
sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks and major automakers
and some in Congress have raised concerns that the final years
of fuel rules, which are tougher on larger vehicles than in
earlier years, may not be achievable.
U.S. regulators must decide by April 2018 whether the
2022-2025 standards are appropriate or should be changed.
The report said "the market shift towards SUVs has offset
some of the fleetwide benefits that otherwise would have been
achieved."
The EPA said the average fuel economy for cars rose to 28.6
mpg, a 0.7 mpg increase over 2014, while 2015 light trucks
increased 0.7 mpg to 21.1 mpg.
The report said Mazda Motor Corp had the highest
overall fuel efficiency, followed closely by Honda Motor Co
, Nissan Motor Co, Subaru Co and
Hyundai Motor Co.
Automakers that do not sell pickups have higher fuel
efficiency than other carmakers.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV had the least
fuel-efficient fleet, but also had the biggest one-year
improvement.
Toyota Motor Corp's overall fuel efficiency fell 0.4 mpg to
25.2 mpg, while General Motors Co declined 0.5 mpg to
22.8 mpg.
Gloria Bergquist, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of
Automobile Manufacturers, an automaker trade group, said "for
now, automakers are ahead in meeting fuel economy targets
because they have introduced the affordable fuel-saving
technology to consumers as soon as possible. But the challenge
of meeting future requirements will require new technology or
more costly technology as fuel economy targets become higher."
EPA said improvements like turbo charging, engine
downsizing, improved transmissions, weight reduction and air
conditioning system improvements largely account for the gains
even as low gas prices shift buying habits.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)