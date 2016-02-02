BERLIN Feb 2 German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday he was not opposed to incentives to promote sales of electric cars but said expanding charging infrastructure should be a priority.

"I don't have any ideological reservations against any consideration or model to promote the ramp-up of electric cars," Dobrindt told reporters at a Volkswagen dealership in Berlin. "This also includes a buyers' subsidy."

He stressed, however, that the priority should be expanding the charging network for electric vehicles and said carmakers should be expected to make a financial contribution towards any measure.

Volkswagen's brand chief Herbert Diess said the car maker did not have any preference between a subsidy for electric car buyers or tax incentives.

