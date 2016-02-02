BERLIN Feb 2 German Transport Minister
Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday he was not opposed to
incentives to promote sales of electric cars but said expanding
charging infrastructure should be a priority.
"I don't have any ideological reservations against any
consideration or model to promote the ramp-up of electric cars,"
Dobrindt told reporters at a Volkswagen dealership
in Berlin. "This also includes a buyers' subsidy."
He stressed, however, that the priority should be expanding
the charging network for electric vehicles and said carmakers
should be expected to make a financial contribution towards any
measure.
Volkswagen's brand chief Herbert Diess said the car maker
did not have any preference between a subsidy for electric car
buyers or tax incentives.
