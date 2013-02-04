* Nissan shifts focus from EVs to hybrids
* Toyota considers hydrogen fuel cells
* EV demand falls far short of expectations
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Yoko Kubota and Paul Lienert
TOKYO/DETROIT, Feb 4 Are electric cars running
out of juice again?
Recent moves by Japan's two largest automakers suggest that
the electric car, after more than 100 years of development and
several brief revivals, still is not ready for prime time - and
may never be.
In the meantime, the attention of automotive executives in
Asia, Europe and North America is beginning to swing toward an
unusual but promising new alternate power source: hydrogen.
The reality is that consumers continue to show little
interest in electric vehicles, or EVs, which dominated U.S.
streets in the first decade of the 20th century before being
displaced by gasoline-powered cars.
Despite the promise of "green" transportation - and despite
billions of dollars in investment, most recently by Nissan Motor
Co - EVs continue to be plagued by many of the problems
that eventually scuttled electrics in the 1910s and more
recently in the 1990s. Those include high cost, short driving
range and lack of charging stations.
The public's lack of appetite for battery-powered cars
persuaded the Obama administration last week to back away from
its aggressive goal to put 1 million electric cars on U.S. roads
by 2015.
The tepid response to EVs also pushed Nissan's high-profile
chief executive, Carlos Ghosn, perhaps the industry's most
outspoken proponent of battery cars, to announce in December a
major strategic shift toward more mainstream gasoline-electric
hybrids, which overcome many of the shortcomings of pure EVs.
The move was widely seen as a tacit acknowledgement by Ghosn
that his all-or-nothing, multibillion-dollar bet on EVs is
falling far short of his ambition to sell hundreds of thousands
of battery-powered Nissan Leafs.
Instead, Nissan plans to follow rival Toyota Motor Co
, the world's largest purveyor of hybrids, which now is
poised to leapfrog pure EVs altogether to pursue what might be
the next big green-tech breakthrough: pollution- and
petroleum-free fuel-cell cars that convert hydrogen to
electricity.
Vice Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada, the "father of the Prius"
who helped put hybrids on the map, said he believes fuel-cell
vehicles hold far more promise than battery electric cars.
"Because of its shortcomings - driving range, cost and
recharging time - the electric vehicle is not a viable
replacement for most conventional cars," said Uchiyamada. "We
need something entirely new."
TOYOTA'S LONG LEAD
In the race to identify the Next Big Thing in automotive
technology, the stakes are enormous.
For example, Nissan, with French partner Renault,
has committed $5 billion for development and manufacture of EVs
and batteries - a risky bet that could take years to pay off -
while Toyota has spent an estimated $10 billion or more over the
past 16 years to develop, build and market an ever-expanding
range of hybrids, led by the popular and now profitable Prius.
While neither Nissan nor Toyota is likely to pull the plug
on electric cars, it is clear from their recent moves that both
companies are looking beyond EVs to meet future transportation
needs.
Both automakers began advanced green-car engineering
programs in the mid-1990s, with Toyota introducing the
first-generation Prius hybrid and Nissan unveiling the
battery-powered Altra in late 1997.
Toyota brought the Prius to the United States in 2000, but
it took Nissan another 10 years to follow the low-volume Altra
and other modest electric-car projects such as the Hypermini
with the handsomely funded 2010 launch of the Leaf.
With Uchiyamada overseeing continuous refinement of the
Prius, Toyota took a 10-year lead in the green-car derby. Along
the way, though, Toyota effectively subsidized billions of
dollars in development, manufacturing and marketing costs
through the first two generations of the Prius, according to
former Toyota executives.
While it took the Toyota hybrid six years to catch fire with
U.S. consumers, the latest sales data points to the widening
chasm between the two companies' radically different approaches
to electrification.
In the past year, Toyota has broadened its hybrid portfolio
to 12 models, including four versions of the Prius, now in its
third generation. Toyota in 2012 sold 327,413 hybrids in the
United States and 1.2 million globally. Worldwide sales of its
hybrids now approach 5 million.
The Prius accounts for more than half of those sales, making
it the most successful green car in history and one of the few
exceptions to the public's yawning indifference to green
vehicles and technology.
The Leaf, on the other hand, has been the rule rather than
the exception.
Nissan unveiled the Leaf two years ago and to date has sold
just under 50,000 worldwide. It sold 9,819 last year in the
United States, well under its target of 20,000.
As part of a year-end sales push, Nissan slapped incentives
of almost $6,000 on the Leaf, and in January slashed the
starting price by more than $6,000, to $29,650. Some Nissan
dealers in Los Angeles are advertising Leaf lease rates as low
as $199 a month with $1,999 down, according to industry research
firm TrueCar.
"When new technologies are launched, sales do not grow as
quickly as everyone expects," said Mitsuhiko Yamashita, Nissan
executive vice president and head of research and development.
But "with EV technologies continuously improving and with prices
falling, there is a possibility that sales could explode."
That isn't likely to happen anytime soon.
Nissan may be mildly encouraged that the Leaf is the
best-selling pure EV in the United States. But total EV sales
last year were only 14,687, representing 0.1 percent of total
U.S. sales of 14.5 million. In comparison, hybrid sales in 2012
climbed to 473,083, or roughly 3.3 percent of the market. And of
every three hybrids sold last year in the United States, two
were a Toyota or a Lexus.
Fueled by government subsidies and tax incentives, hybrid
sales in Japan have rocketed to 40 percent of the industry
total, with the Prius a top seller. Hybrids, however, have been
far less popular with consumers in such major markets as Europe
and China.
"WE ARE PRAGMATIC PEOPLE"
The outlook for pure electric vehicles is even more cloudy.
At the moment, Ghosn's heady 2009 prediction that electric
vehicles would capture 10 percent of the global market by 2020 -
6 million battery-powered cars a year or more - doesn't seem
remotely within reach.
Yet the gradual tightening of global fuel-efficiency
standards from 2020 on is forcing automakers to assess their
options, including the application of advanced technology.
Says Nissan's Yamashita: "It is not possible to meet
(future) regulations unless vehicles are electrified."
The harsh reality of the market and the public's
underwhelming demand for EVs, however, illuminate Nissan's
recent decision to shift more of its green-tech investment into
hybrids.
In December the company announced it plans to introduce 15
new hybrids globally by early 2017.
At the time, Ghosn said, "We are going to continue to
heavily promote electric cars, but at the same time, we are
business people, we are pragmatic people. We will also develop
and deliver hybrids because there are markets and consumers that
require hybrids."
Last September, Toyota publicly walked away from plans to
build several thousand electric cars, scaling back projected
volume to a mere 100 battery-powered minicars.
Both Japanese automakers, meanwhile, have forged new
alliances to develop hydrogen-powered fuel cell cars, Toyota
with BMW and, in a deal announced last week,
Nissan with Daimler AG and Ford Motor Co.
In the meantime, despite massive investments in battery
technology and vehicles, even the most ardent EV adherents seem
a bit ambivalent about the future of battery cars.
"We don't regret it yet," says Nissan's Yamashita of the
company's multibillion-dollar gamble on EVs. "We might in a few
years. No, we probably won't."