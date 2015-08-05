By Joseph White
| TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. Aug 4 A long-simmering
dispute between automakers and U.S. regulators over policies to
promote electric vehicles spilled into the open on Tuesday, in
the high stakes struggle over the future of automotive
technology.
The heads of two major lobby groups told hundreds of
attendees at an industry conference in Traverse City, Michigan,
that automakers are struggling to meet a California mandate to
boost demand for electric cars to 15 percent of sales by 2025.
Nine other states have adopted the same target to comply
with the Obama administration's efforts to curb greenhouse gas
omissions from vehicles.
The rules should be made tougher, insisted Diarmuid
O'Connell, vice president of business development at Tesla
Motors Inc, the Silicon Valley electric carmaker which
profits from selling clean air credits generated by its Model S
sedans.
In the unusually open discussion, O'Connell said consumer
demand for electric cars could be higher, but too
many models from established car companies "are appliances in
terms of the concept and the way that they look."
A top official of California's clean air regulatory agency
said state officials will stand firm, and got support from the
head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office
of Transportation and Air Quality.
"I am a big believer in the idea of California as an
incubator for technology," said Christopher Grundler of the EPA.
Under the federal rules, automakers and regulators are
supposed to conduct a review of U.S. fuel economy standards that
call for new vehicles to average 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025.
California and nine other states, however, have taken the
additional step of setting quotas for sales of "zero emission
vehicles," either battery electric or fuel-cell models, which
account for less than 1 percent of U.S. car and light truck
sales today.
The recent boom in sales of sport-utility vehicles and light
trucks, fueled by cheap gasoline, has exacerbated industry
concerns about the electric vehicle mandates, said Mitch
Bainwol, president of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers,
which represents the Detroit Three and several other large Asian
and European automakers.
"The product mix is drifting away" from the targets of the
federal greenhouse gas emissions rules and the California
electric vehicle targets, Bainwol said.
Forrest McConnell, former chairman of the National
Automobile Dealers Association, told attendees the mandates were
comparable to offering broccoli to consumers who wanted
low-calorie doughnuts.
But mainstream auto industry officials were unclear about
how they would alter the California and federal regulatory
systems.
John Bozzella, head of Global Automakers, a trade group that
represents mostly non-U.S. automakers, suggested the answer
could be an entirely new approach that gives automakers
incentives to adopt advanced safety and connected vehicle
technology, which allows cars to communicate with each other and
help cut down greenhouse gas emissions, perhaps by reducing fuel
burn sitting in traffic jams.
But the EPA's Grundler was skeptical. "We believe automakers
will have a formidable task" to show that connected vehicle
technologies will produce greenhouse gas benefits, he said.
(Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Richard Chang)