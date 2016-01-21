By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Jan 21 Sales of electric vehicles
(EVs) in the United States may not top one million until 2020,
Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said Thursday, showing purchases
have fallen well below President Barack Obama's goal of reaching
that number by 2015.
In an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the
Washington auto show, Moniz said the country may hit the figure
in three to four years with continuing improvements in battery
technology, but low gasoline prices have had a negative impact
on sales.
"If we get a little acceleration, obviously we're probably
three, four years away," Moniz said after getting a look at some
new electric vehicles at the show. "I remain very bullish."
In August 2008, with gas prices averaging nearly $4 a
gallon, then presidential candidate Barack Obama set a goal of
getting one million plug-in electric vehicles on the roads by
2015 -- something he reiterated in his 2011 State of the Union.
With gas prices averaging less than $2 a gallon - only about
400,000 electric cars have been sold to date. There are about
250 million cars and trucks on U.S. roads.
Last year, sales fell 6 percent over the previous year, to
about 115,000, despite the industry offering about 30 plug-in
models, often at deep discounts.
President Barack Obama has been a major backer of EVs while
in office. On a visit to the Detroit auto show Wednesday, Obama
noted that he got a look at some "plug-in hybrids and electrics
and fuel-efficient cars that can protect our planet, save people
money at the pump."
Moniz said lowering battery costs is "absolutely critical"
to boosting electric vehicle sales - and noted the
administration's goal is to make EVs as affordable to own and
operate as gasoline-powered vehicles by 2022. He said the future
for EVs "remains extremely bright."
Asked about the shift to SUVs by many U.S. buyers last year,
Moniz said it was important to keep short term market moves in
perspective. "We take the long-term view," Moniz said.
On Thursday, the Energy Department said it was awarding $55
million for new cost-sharing projects including fuel-efficient
vehicle technologies like energy storage, electric drive
systems, materials, fuels and lubricants and advanced combustion
- one of a number of partnerships the government has offered in
recent years.
Automakers are continuing to roll out new electric vehicles
facing zero emission vehicle mandates from California and other
states, along with rising federal fuel efficiency mandates.
