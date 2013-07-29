By Deepa Seetharaman and Tim Gaynor
| DETROIT/YUMA, Ariz., July 29
DETROIT/YUMA, Ariz., July 29 U.S. automakers
have embarked on an ambitious drive to hire software
"codaholics," an effort that is increasingly pitting Detroit
against its technology partners in Silicon Valley.
Just ask Raj Nair, who leads global product development for
Ford Motor Co. Nair said he lobbied his niece to join the
second-largest U.S. automaker as an engineer. But her passions
lay elsewhere. She now works for Microsoft Corp, Ford's
partner on its in-car entertainment and communications
technology.
"The auto industry is so much more high-tech than people
realize," Nair said in an interview early this year. "So we're
really competing against West Coast industries."
Four years after a sweeping industry restructuring that
included massive job cuts, Ford and its U.S. rivals need to hire
thousands of engineers at a time when software is playing a much
more prominent role in vehicle design than even a few years ago.
Millions of lines of computer code increasingly govern core
vehicle functions like braking and air-conditioning. Electronic
parts including sensors and microcontrollers, used in laptop
computers and smartphones, are the backbone of such vehicles.
The shift has General Motors Co, Ford and Chrysler
Group LLC vying for a new kind of talent - engineers
with software, electronic and computer network skills - that has
typically ignored Detroit. It has forced the auto industry to
sweeten salaries and seek to burnish Michigan's image as a good
place to work - no easy task, the automakers concede.
Ford is about halfway through its goal of hiring 3,000
salaried employees this year, as part of its largest hiring
blitz in more than a decade. The bulk of these jobs will be
engineers and IT specialists who will be based in Michigan.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson has said he wants to hire
thousands of "codaholics" to write software applications for
GM's lineup of vehicles.
But those same candidates are also fielding attractive
offers from other industries - including the likes of Apple Inc
and Google Inc. Executives, engineers and
recruiters expect the war for talent only to intensify over the
next several years.
"You look at the huge growth in the computer industry, cell
phones, all the other technology that has become more interwoven
in our daily lives," said James Kolhoff, GM's global chief
engineer of transmission and hybrid controls.
"That's pulling on the same types of skill sets that we want
to recruit in the automotive industry," he said.
THE CAR AS COMPUTER
This spring, 15 teams of students from U.S. and Canadian
universities gathered in a large workshop next to a desert Army
base in Yuma, Arizona, as part of the EcoCar 2 engineering
competition. The event, sponsored by GM and the U.S. Department
of Energy, calls on contestants to modify a Chevrolet Malibu
sedan to make it more fuel-efficient.
For GM, events like this are crucial to attracting people
like Amanda Hyde, 24, who is working on a masters degree in
mechanical engineering at Ohio State University.
Hyde described herself as a minority among her peers for
being a bona fide car nut who "gets chills" whenever she opens
the hood of a car. This summer, she is an intern at GM's proving
grounds in Milford, Michigan.
"As a mechanical engineer, I mourn a little bit that the car
is turning into a computer," said Hyde, who competed in the
EcoCar event in May. But she adds: "You can't make it at a major
automaker without an understanding of software."
Earlier this month, Ford offered free software updates to
its hybrid owners to boost gasoline mileage - a type of update
that would not have been possible just a decade ago.
The role of computer systems in the vehicle is growing as
consumers clamor for "connected" cars that can sync with
smartphones, provide real-time traffic reports or parallel-park
themselves.
Ernst & Young predicts that 104 million vehicles worldwide
will have some form of connectivity in the next dozen years.
That is more than five times the 20 million such cars expected
to be sold this year, the consulting firm said in a recent
report.
"So many things that we're controlling via software such as
the active grille shutters, how we manage cooling and
temperatures - all of those were mechanically controlled in the
past," Nair said.
"As a percentage of product development, there is a much
heavier focus on the electronics and software side than five,
ten years ago," he said.
COMPETITION TO INTENSIFY
The competition has already pushed up starting salaries for
software engineers and forced recruiters to redouble their
hiring efforts. There are five software and electrical
engineering jobs for every college graduate in these fields,
said Garth Motschenbacher, director of employer relations at
Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Five years ago, auto engineers were willing to accept
starting salaries between $50,000 and $45,000, said Matt LePage,
lead technical recruiter for GTA Staffing, a Dearborn,
Michigan-based firm focused on the auto industry.
Now, starting annual salaries can be two-thirds higher,
ranging from between $65,000 and $75,000 or even higher,
according to LePage and others including staffing firms and
university officials.
"We do recognize that the cost of living is very different
here than in the West Coast," said Felicia Fields, Ford's vice
president of human resources. "So we're not trying to match
that. We're paying competitively for this area, and that's where
the vast majority of these jobs are."
In many ways, the explosive growth in Silicon Valley today
mirrors the boom in Detroit about a hundred years ago when Henry
Ford more than doubled worker wages to $5 a day. In recent
years, however, the U.S. auto industry and Detroit itself have
been marred by job losses and diminished prospects.
Automakers are redoubling their recruiting efforts to combat
that image, by showing how they have changed since the 2009
economic crisis that pushed GM and Chrysler Group LLC into
bankruptcy.
Pitching the Detroit area as a desirable place to live has
also been a perennial challenge, one that grew a little tougher
after the city filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection last
week.
Fields said Ford recruiters are told to address those issues
head-on, while also promoting the positive elements of the
region, such as the burgeoning development downtown, sports
teams and Michigan's natural resources.
"The incredible competition for technical people in so many
companies and so many industries, it is much more difficult,"
she said. "We can't just pick a number and find all the
candidates. We have to work much harder."