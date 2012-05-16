FRANKFURT May 16 Alliance partners Renault
and Nissan suffered a dismal April sales
month in the western European car market even as the market
shrank at a slightly slower rate of 7.2 percent, data published
on Wednesday showed.
The two core brands saw registrations of new cars collapse
in the original 15 European Union countries, plus western
markets like Switzerland, according to figures from European
auto industry association ACEA.
Nissan maintained stable demand in the first quarter, but
saw its sales in the region plunge by 21.1 percent in April.
Renault meanwhile took another drubbing in the marketplace
with a 17.1 percent drop in new registrations, although this was
an improvement over even weaker months this year.
Its low cost brand Dacia experienced a more moderate decline
in April.
General Motors' loss-making Opel-Vauxhall unit was no
better, with volumes shrinking by 17.3 percent last month.
The Toyota and Fiat brands also booked a
double-digit decline in new car registrations. Volkswagen
registrations were 9 percent lower in April.
Apart from further gains in premium names like Mercedes-Benz
, BMW or Audi, Citroen offered a
rare bright spot with a near 5 percent increase.
Although far smaller in market share, Korean-built cars
continued to grow quickly. Kia volumes soared nearly
21 percent while GM saw demand grow over 17 percent for its
Chevrolets imported to Europe from Korea.
While western Europe's new car market declined by 7.2
percent last month, wider demand in Europe including the 11 new
EU member states eased by 6.5 percent.
No calendar day adjustments were necessary in April.
For the first four months, registrations of new cars fell
7.1 percent to 4.49 million vehicles in the EU and European Free
Trade Association countries that include Switzerland and Norway.
This made the area the second largest market after the 4.64
million sold in the United States and ahead of the 4.22 million
in China, according to data provided by German auto industry
association VDA.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)