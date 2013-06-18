(Adds comment from analyst, study details and Hyundai)
By Andreas Cremer and Christiaan Hetzner
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 18 European car sales
plunged last month to their lowest May level in two decades,
eroding manufacturers' hopes for a recovery this year after a
rebound the month before.
Figures on Tuesday from the Association of European
Carmakers showed Germany, France and Italy, accounting for about
half of the embattled region's sales, suffered declines at or
near double-digit percentage levels.
Registrations across the 27-nation European Union dropped
5.9 percent to 1.04 million cars from 1.11 million a year ago,
the lowest since May 1993 when sales fell below 1 million, the
Association said.
A month earlier, EU-wide new car deliveries had risen for
the first time in 19 months, helped by extra sales days related
to early Easter holidays.
"It seems as if April was nothing more than a bright spell"
in the "horrendous" European market, said Carlos Da Silva, a
Paris-based analyst with market researchers IHS Automotive.
After falling to a 17-year low in 2012, European car demand
is expected to contract further this year, squeezing mass-market
brands still harder between excess capacity and cut-throat
pricing.
Total five-month EU sales fell 6.8 percent to 5.07 million
vehicles.
The German market, which resisted much of last year's slump,
shrank 8.8 percent over the five months, while sales in France
and Italy fell 11.9 and 11.3 percent, respectively, as
unemployment and austerity measures curb consumer spending.
A separate study by business consultants AlixPartners showed
58 of Europe's top 100 car plants are making losses as they are
poorly utilized, an increase of almost half within two years.
Sales of new cars in austerity-strapped Western Europe may
stagnate at around 12 million vehicles for the foreseeable
future from 2014, according to AlixPartners.
BRITISH SALES UP
In contrast, sales in Britain remained robust, as Europe's
second-biggest market looks at a 15-month run of increased
sales, posting sturdy growth of 11 percent in May.
France's Peugeot, which is cutting 8,000 jobs and
closing a domestic plant to stay afloat, ranked as May's biggest
casualty among the largest automotive groups, with an additional
13.2 percent sales plunge, followed by GM's 11.3 percent
drop.
Volkswagen, Europe's No. 1, slid 2.8 percent.
Ford Motor Co, scrapping European plants and thousands
of jobs, gained a respite as its sales were broadly flat in May,
leaving year-to-date deliveries down 12.8 percent.
Conversely, Mercedes sales again bucked the
market decline with a 2.8 percent monthly gain, powered by a
series of new models, while the BMW brand fell 8.1
percent and VW's Audi dropped 3.2 percent.
Meanwhile, South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co,
already among the biggest mass-market gainers last year, saw EU
sales of models such as the i30 compact rise 1.9 percent in May,
limiting the year-to-date drop to 1.9 percent.
"Car buyers are looking at more fuel-efficient cars," in
response to emissions-based vehicle taxation policy, Chief
Operating Officer Allan Rushforth said. "The European car market
is increasingly hard-wired into fiscal policy."
(Editing by David Holmes)