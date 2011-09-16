* VW brand +19.5 pct, Audi +17 pct, BMW +31 pct, Mercedes
+17 pct
* Toyota -8.5 pct, Honda -20 pct, Mazda -27 pct, Fiat -12
pct
* Luxury brand Audi's share of market near that of volume
brand Fiat
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 European new car
registrations increased 7.8 percent in August to 787,500
vehicles as all major markets found themselves growing at the
same time for the first month in over a year, data showed on
Friday.
"Even without Germany, the number of registrations would
have been 4 percent higher than last year," the German
automotive industry association VDA said in a statement,
referring to the 18 percent growth rate recorded in its domestic
market.
However, in the year so far total new car registrations are
down 1.1 percent at 9.19 million vehicles in the EU and European
Free Trade Area (EFTA).
In August German brands took a greater market share,
considerably helped by gains in their domestic market, according
to figures from the European industry association ACEA.
Sales by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), its luxury brand Audi and
Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz all grew by close to 20
percent, while new models like the X3 helped BMW's sales grow by
more than 30 percent.
GM's Opel managed to maintain its share of the market
in August, while Ford's sales advanced by 20 percent,
helped by its new C-Max and Focus models.
Korean brands Hyundai and Kia also
grew by around 20 percent, beating the 15 percent gains that
Nissan could boast.
In comparison Honda saw its sales drop by 20
percent, and Mazda was also badly hit. Toyota
dropped 8.5 percent.
The three French brands Renault , Peugeot
and Citroen also all lost market share in August.
Fiat suffered a dreadful August, with sales falling
by 12 percent to a level lower than any of the three main German
luxury brands.
On a cumulative basis , the 481,826 new Fiats registered
through August barely surpassed the 456,560 new Audis recorded.
For a complete table of European car sales in July and
August broken down by brand, please click on:
