FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Europe's automakers proposed
a joint set of recommendations to standardise the charging of
electric vehicles, enabling the use of one type of plug
regardless of car make, electricity provider or country.
The proposal could be crucial in ensuring zero-emission
electric cars such as the Nissan Leaf or Mitsubishi
i-MiEV gain between 3-10 percent of new vehicle sales
by 2020 to 2025, the European auto industry association ACEA
said on Thursday.
"This is a major step towards the broader introduction of
electrically-chargeable vehicles in Europe and paves the way for
a harmonised solution around the globe," said Ivan Hodac,
Secretary General of the ACEA, in a statement.
"We call on the European Commission, the standardisation
bodies and the infrastructure providers to adopt these
recommendations and to clear remaining issues as soon as
possible."
The market across Europe and abroad is fragmented by a
variety of solutions.
The European auto industry's recommendations cover the whole
link between the public charging infrastructure and the vehicle
inlet, including communication between the two, and address slow
and fast-charging with direct or alternate current, ACEA said.
Car makers will begin applying them uniformly in each new
vehicle cycle as soon as approved by relevant standardisation
bodies, but don't expect full implementation for all new
vehicles types until 2017.
"Standardisation provides predictability to investors; it
enables economy of scale and reduces costs. We have also ensured
a solution that meets the highest safety standards and is easy
to use," said Hodac.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)