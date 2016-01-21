UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Jan 21 European car sales are likely to increase by about 2 percent this year, the European Automobile Manufacturers Assocation (ACEA) said on Thursday.
New passenger car registrations rose 9.3 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and David Clarke)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.