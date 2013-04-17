* European car sales fell 10.3 pct in March vs year ago
-ACEA
* Peugeot, Toyota led March sales declines -ACEA
* Retail incentives rose in Jan-Feb -data
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, April 17 PSA Peugeot Citroen
and Toyota led European car sales 10.3 percent lower in
March, as the unrelenting market contraction spread north,
unnerving automakers.
Registrations dropped to 1.35 million cars last month,
according to data published by the Association of European
Carmakers on Wednesday.
That completed a near-10 percent decline for the first
quarter that has prompted industry CEOs to trim their 2013 sales
outlooks and prepare the ground for possible profit warnings.
Defying earlier industry predictions of a second-half
rebound, European car sales are headed for a sixth straight
annual decline to a two-decade low, threatening to undermine the
best-laid turnaround plans and survival strategies.
While struggling Peugeot was among March's worst casualties,
with a further 16.3 percent sales slump it can ill afford,
European No. 1 Volkswagen AG posted a 15 percent
decline for its namesake brand compared with a year ago as the
German market shrank even more sharply.
Domestic sales are "still a critical driver of German
(carmaker) earnings and the current trend is quite disturbing",
Bernstein analyst Max Warburton said in a note this week.
"The risk is that Europe remains structurally very weak for
many years."
It is a worrying prospect, and not just for Peugeot - which
is cutting 8,000 jobs and a domestic plant to stay afloat. Chief
Executive Philippe Varin says the outlook has worsened since the
company forecast a European market decline this year of between
3 and 5 percent.
Ford Motor Co, also scrapping European plants and
thousands of jobs, lost more ground as its sales tumbled 15.9
percent in March, eroding its quarterly market share to 7.3
percent from 8.2 percent.
Daimler AG, whose Mercedes-Benz cars have gained
on BMW and VW's Audi so far this year, has nonetheless
cautioned that it may have to trim 2013 profit expectations.
Mercedes sales bucked the decline with a 0.8 percent monthly
gain, while the BMW brand fell 4.5 percent and Audi dropped 8.6
percent.
Fiat SpA also put up resistance with a modest 1.2
percent slide in group sales. That has not stopped CEO Sergio
Marchionne from warning that its loss-making European operations
may be further weakened by a drawn-out slump.
Toyota's 16.6 percent registrations decline in March
compared with a year ago was worsened by a bigger drop in sales
of its upscale Lexus models.
With no rock bottom in sight, cut-throat price competition
can only toughen, piling up more losses for automakers in the
region.
Average retail sales incentives in the top five markets -
Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain - rose 13 percent to
almost 2,400 euros ($3,200) per vehicle among volume automakers
in January-February, according to industry data seen by Reuters.
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, among the
biggest mass-market gainers last year, sounded a cautionary note
even after lifting its combined market share with affiliate Kia
Motors Corp by another half-point to 6.2 percent in
the first quarter.
Hyundai is sticking to a more modest 2013 goal of defending
its existing share of European sales, the brand's regional boss,
Allan Rushforth, said in an emailed statement.
"No company is immune to the challenges facing the industry,
so we're pleased to have maintained our momentum," he said.