By Joseph Lichterman
| DETROIT, June 12
DETROIT, June 12 A "green" showroom, free
charging stations and several acres of solar panels are all part
of the pitch by Galpin Ford dealership to environmentally minded
car buyers in southern California.
So how many plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles has the Los
Angeles dealership actually sold?
"Very, very few," said Beau Boeckmann, whose family owns
Galpin Ford, the automaker's largest U.S. dealership. Only 2
percent of the vehicles Galpin sold last month were plug-ins.
Dealers and analysts don't envision a huge leap in sales of
plug-ins any time soon despite still-high gasoline prices, a
raft of price cuts and cheap lease deals on EVs. Other
enticements include a steady stream of new green-car entries and
hefty federal and state incentives.
"Between now and 2020, I don't see (EVs) getting too far
beyond a couple of percentage points" of market share, said
Matthew Stover, an industry analyst with Guggenheim Capital
Markets.
Obstacles to EV sales include getting shoppers just to try
an electric or hybrid car, easing their qualms about such things
as having enough charging stations and, for the salesman, the
extra time and effort it takes to close a deal.
HybridCars.com, which tracks sales, says demand for plug-in
vehicles is beginning to pick up. But total plug-in volume
remains relatively modest - only 32,705 sales through May,
representing a modest 0.5 percent of total industry sales.
CADILLAC AND BMW EVS
With even more new EVs and hybrids on the way later this
year, including the BMW i3 and the Cadillac ELR, manufacturers
are stepping up discounts on their green cars.
General Motors Co is the latest company to offer
aggressive pricing. GM on Monday announced incentives of up to
$5,000 on the Chevrolet Volt, whose U.S. sales through May were
relatively flat at 7,157. GM in late May also launched the new
Chevrolet Spark EV with a lower-than-expected starting price of
$27,495 and is offering discounted lease rates on both the Volt
and the Spark EV.
A similar strategy is being pursued by other plug-in
manufacturers, notably Nissan Motor Co. A price cut in
January of more than $6,000 boosted sales of its Leaf EV to
7,614 through May.
Somewhat unexpectedly, both the Leaf and the Volt have been
outsold this year by the Tesla Model S, a battery-powered luxury
sedan that is more than twice the price of the Leaf and nearly
double that of the Volt. Sales of the Model S through May were
8,850, making it the best-selling plug-in car in the United
States despite a starting price of $70,890.
Tesla has been more successful than older, more established
automakers in selling EVs, in part, because it appeals to a
niche group of tech-savvy, status-conscious buyers, said Stover.
"This is the same set that will buy a Ferrari," he said.
Tesla also has been able to alleviate such buyer concerns
about EVs as short driving range, long charging times and lack
of charging stations.
Car dealers for other brands that sell plug-in vehicles face
a "chicken and egg" scenario, said Detroit-area auto analyst
Alan Baum. Consumers eventually will become more comfortable
with the inherent limitations of many EVs once they spend more
time in the vehicles, but dealers are still struggling to get
drivers into the cars, he said.
Retail salespeople also are reluctant to spend the extra
time it takes to educate buyers about the benefits of electric
cars and how they differ from conventional models.
"Dealers are going to take the path of least resistance to
sell," Baum said.
It is "more intensive" to sell EVs, said Edward Tonkin,
vice president of 16 Tonkin dealerships in Oregon, even though
buyers in the Portland area tend to be more tuned in to
environmental issues.
"That resonates here, but it might not in the Midwest," he
added.