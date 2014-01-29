Jan 29 Competitive pressures in the U.S.
automobile market are not likely to lead to margin-cutting
consumer incentives in 2014, Sergio Marchionne, chief executive
officer of both Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC, said
on Wednesday.
"As of yesterday, we have seen the market continuing to be
relatively strong, and we have not seen uncontrolled competitive
behavior," Marchionne said on the first investor conference call
after both companies issued financial results.
There is concern among auto industry financial analysts that
increased production and only gradual increases in new-vehicle
sales will lead to lofty consumer incentives to cut car and
truck prices to the level where they harm the companies'
profits.
Marchionne said he saw no sign of a return to the high
incentives that were prevalent, particularly by U.S. automakers,
before the 2008 downturn in overall vehicle sales.