UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 15 Fisker Automotive, the hybrid sports-car startup backed by venture investors and the U.S. government, said production of its next model, the Atlantic sedan, has been pushed back to late 2014 or 2015.
Fisker, in a presentation Monday afternoon to investors, said the mid-size gasoline-electric car is now scheduled to enter the pre-production state in 2014.
The California carmaker said it has sold 2,000 of its $100,000-plus Karma hybrid sports cars since production started last year in Finland.
The Atlantic, whose target base price is $55,000, has been scheduled to be built at a former General Motors plant in Wilmington, Delaware.
Plans for the Atlantic were put on hold after the Department of Energy earlier this year froze more than $335 million of a $529 million government loan to the company.
Fisker has raised $1.2 billion from private investors since it was founded in 2007. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources