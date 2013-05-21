DETROIT May 21 A boutique carmaker led by a
former General Motors Co executive Bob Lutz and China's
largest auto parts supplier submitted an offer to buy
cash-strapped "green" car company Fisker Automotive, people
familiar with the matter said.
VL Automotive and China's Wanxiang Group made an offer this
month to buy Fisker through a prepackaged bankruptcy deal, the
sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the
discussions are private.
Separately, investors in Europe and Hong Kong are working to
raise money to buy Fisker debt owed to the U.S. Department of
Energy, the sources said. Fisker, Wanxiang and VL Automotive
were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)