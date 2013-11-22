(Corrects headline to say "$25 million" instead of "$25")
WASHINGTON/DETROIT Nov 22 The U.S. Department
of Energy sold its green-technology loan in Fisker Automotive to
an investor group for $25 million, a spokesman for Tennessee
Republican Marsha Blackburn said on Friday.
Fisker, the dormant California-based maker of
hybrid-electric sports cars, also filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection Friday as part of a restructuring effort.
Hybrid Tech Holdings LLC is purchasing Fisker's assets and
will provide $8 million in debtor-in-possession financing to
fund the sale and restructuring.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Deepa Seetharaman)