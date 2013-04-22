April 22 The U.S. Department of Energy recovered $21 million cash from struggling green car company Fisker Automotive that will go toward repaying nearly $200 million in loans extended under a U.S. program to spur advanced vehicle development.

The DOE recouped the cash on April 11, DOE spokeswoman Aoife McCarthy said in a statement. Fisker owes the U.S. government about $192 million of the $529 million loan it received from the DOE in 2009.