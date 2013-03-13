UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DETROIT, March 13 Fisker Automotive Inc said on Wednesday that the abrupt resignation of Henrik Fisker, the "green car" start-up's founder and executive chairman, will not affect its search for strategic partners and financing.
"The company has a strong and experienced management team and its strategy has not changed," the company said in a statement. "Mr. Fisker's departure is not expected to impact the company's pursuit of strategic partnerships and financing."
Henrik Fisker announced his resignation earlier on Wednesday, citing "several major disagreements" with top executives.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources