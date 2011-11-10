TOKYO Nov 10 Toyota Motor Corp plans
to bring back overtime at its North American factories next week
in a partial recovery from the impact of the Thai floods, while
Honda Motor Co said its supply shortage has spread
across four continents.
Thailand's worst floods in half a century have inundated
hundreds of parts suppliers, forcing many automakers to halt
work in the country and reduce output elsewhere.
Honda, Japan's No.3 car maker, has been hit the hardest,
with its own 240,000-cars-a-year plant and about 35 of its
tier-one suppliers under water.
A spokesman said on Thursday Honda had also started cutting
output in Brazil this week, following a reduction at its factory
in Britain from Oct. 31, and an announcement earlier that North
America will remain affected for several more weeks.
It had previously also said production at several Asian
factories, including Japan from this week, would be lowered.
The company has not disclosed how much production has been
cut. Both Toyota and Honda have withdrawn their profit forecasts
for the year to March citing uncertainty over production levels.
Toyota said its North American vehicle plants will bring
back overtime from Nov. 14, while its Indiana and Canadian
factories will also work on Saturday, Nov. 19, as originally
scheduled. It also said on Wednesday it would resume partial
production at its three Thai factories from Nov. 21.
Toyota has yet to give an update on other Southeast Asian
regions such as Indonesia, as well as South Africa beyond this
week.
Shares of Japanese automakers fell in a broad decline in
Tokyo on Thursday. Toyota fell 2.2 percent and Honda fell 1.8
percent, while the Topix index lost 2.4 percent.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)