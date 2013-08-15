DETROIT Aug 15 Ford Motor Co will lower the
fuel economy rating on its C-Max hybrid later on Thursday
following complaints from consumers and industry experts that
its mileage fell short of claims, a person familiar with the
matter said.
Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, faces several class
action lawsuits that allege it overstated the gas mileage on its
hybrids. Last month, Ford offered a free software update to
boost their real-world economy, which was advertised at 47 miles
per gallon.
The source declined to be named because the matter is
confidential.
A Ford spokesman declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could not be immediately
reached.
Consumer Reports magazine said last year that the Ford C-Max
and Fusion hybrids fell far short of their promised fuel economy
in road tests.
Ford has said that aggressive driving, hot and cold weather
and battery performance have an outsized effect on a hybrid's
gas mileage when compared to gas-powered vehicles.
Last year, Ford said U.S. fuel economy tests for hybrids may
need to be changed to reflect their sensitivity.