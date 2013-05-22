DETROIT May 22 Ford Motor Co is adding a
week of production at 20 North American factories this year to
build an additional 40,000 vehicles and help sustain its gains
in U.S. market share.
The second-largest U.S. automaker said on Wednesday that
those factories will be idled for just one week this summer
instead of the traditional two-week "summer shutdown" period.
This is the second year in a row that the automaker has
taken this step. The added capacity comes at a time when Ford
sales are outpacing the overall U.S. auto market.
Strength in the U.S. housing market has increased demand for
trucks like the F-150. Newer models offer better mileage than
the average U.S. vehicle, which is a record 11 years old.
"There's a lot of pent-up demand, particularly in trucks, as
the age of the fleet is as old as it's ever been in North
America," said Jim Tetreault, head of Ford's manufacturing
operations in North America.
Ford has also been adding shifts to meet rising demand.
Currently, about 75 percent of Ford's plants in North America
are operating on more than two shifts a day, Ford said.
The added shifts coupled with the shorter shutdown period
will help Ford build an additional 240,000 vehicles a year.
Ford sales are up nearly 13 percent for the first four
months of the year, while the broader market is up 7 percent.
The move to pare down the shutdown period affects six
assembly plants, including a factory in Hermosillo, Mexico, that
makes the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize sedans.
Chicago Assembly Plant, which makes the Explorer
sport-utility vehicle, and Michigan Assembly Plant, where the
Ford Focus compact car is built, are also affected.