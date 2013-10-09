DEARBORN, Mich. Oct 9 Ford Motor Co aims to capture 5 percent of China vehicle sales in the fourth quarter, double its share at the end of 2011, its top official in the country said on Wednesday.

Ford ended 2011 with a 2.5 percent market share in China and ended 2012 with a 3.2 percent share, according to David Schoch, chief executive officer and president of the automaker's China operations.

Schoch estimated Ford's share of China sales in the third quarter was 4.7 percent.