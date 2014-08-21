DETROIT Aug 21 Ford Motor Co has told its
U.S. dealers to stop test-driving and selling C-Max and Focus
models produced during a week this month because of potential
problems with the steering gear assembly, a notice sent to
dealers on Wednesday shows.
A Ford spokeswoman said Thursday none of the affected
vehicles were sold to customers and that less than 50 were on
U.S. dealer lots.
Some C-Max and Focus models built at the Michigan Assembly
Plant outside of Detroit from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15 may not have
enough ball bearings in the steering gear assembly, the notice
to dealers obtained by Reuters said.
This could lead to a loss of control, increasing the risk of
a crash.
The Ford spokeswoman said more details regarding the issue
would be made available later today.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)