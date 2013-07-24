DETROIT, July 24 Ford Motor Co, maker of
the top-selling F-150 pickup truck, reported a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday buoyed
by strong truck sales, higher vehicle prices and narrower losses
in Europe.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker reported pretax profit of 45 cents
per share. Analysts, on average, expected Ford to report
earnings of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The automaker now expects its losses in Europe to total $1.8
billion, on par with 2012 levels and lower than the $2 billion
loss the company previously predicted.