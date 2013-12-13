DETROIT Dec 13 Ford Motor Co on Friday
said it will host an analyst meeting next week, a surprise move
that comes as the company prepares for the largest new model
launch year in its history and faces mounting questions about
Chief Executive Alan Mulally's future.
Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks will address analysts and
reporters in New York. The second-largest U.S. automaker did not
disclose what would be discussed at the year-end update.
Ford's board of directors met Thursday, but it was not
immediately clear what was discussed. At Ford's annual holiday
party Thursday evening, executives declined to comment.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said Ford may update its
outlook for 2014, when Ford launches 23 new vehicles around the
world, including redesigns of two of its most iconic models: the
F-150 pickup truck and the Mustang sports car.
Ford is expected to earn $1.67 per share in 2013 and $1.83
in 2014, according to the average analyst estimate calculated by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In a research note, Jonas said Ford may discuss pension
strategy, returning cash to shareholders, the launch of the
upcoming F-150, Ford's most profitable vehicle, or Mulally's
plans.
Reuters reported this week that some directors are vexed by
intensifying speculation that Mulally may be offered the top job
at Microsoft Corp and want clarity.
"We are hopeful for a swift resolution to the drawn-out
succession plans for Ford's CEO, especially as we'd like to
avoid the topic stealing attention away from key model launches
and other strategic initiatives," Jonas said. "However, we
aren't holding our breath."
At an annual holiday party with executives and reporters
Thursday evening, Mulally was jovial and recounted his first
days at Ford in September 2006. But he sidestepped questions
about his potential future at Microsoft.
"I love serving Ford," he said.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Nick Zieminski)