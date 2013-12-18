(Corrects to make clear CFO does not expect announcement on CEO succession next year)

NEW YORK Dec 18 Ford Motor Co's Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said on Wednesday that he does not expect an announcement next year on whether Chief Executive Alan Mulally will be succeeded by his second-in-command.

Sources have said for months that Mulally, 68, is on the short list to be named the new head of giant software company Microsoft Corp.

But Shanks said on the sidelines of a meeting in New York to announce the company's 2014 forecast that Mulally is "still engaged" in company operations.

Shanks added he does not expect an announcement next year on whether Mark Fields, Ford's chief operating officer, will replace Mulally. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)