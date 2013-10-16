By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 16 The long wait will be over soon
for hard-core Mustang fans: Ford Motor Co plans to unveil
the next-generation 2015 Mustang later this year, several months
ahead of the car's 50th anniversary, and has invited auto
writers for a sneak peek next week.
The Mustang is getting its first complete overhaul since
2005, including a more modern design, a more nimble chassis and
more efficient engines and transmissions intended to broaden the
car's appeal outside its core American audience, according to
sources familiar with Ford's plans.
The automaker has invited small numbers of automotive
writers, including European media, to its Dearborn headquarters
for a sneak preview of the new Mustang, beginning next week,
several sources said.
The writers have agreed not to reveal details of the car
until Ford gives the nod -- but embargoes on new car models are
routinely broken, so the first photos of the 2015 Mustang could
leak ahead of the car's formal debut in December.
The 2015 model is slated to go on sale next summer.
The original Mustang was introduced at the New York World's
Fair on April 17, 1964, to tremendous national fanfare. It was
featured on the covers of both Time and Newsweek magazine,
helping to cement the reputation of Ford's then-sales boss, Lee
Iacocca, and was purchased by more than half a million customers
in 1965, its first full year on the market.
When it was last redesigned eight years ago, the Mustang
took a step backward in time, with a retro design that has
attracted fewer and fewer buyers. Sales last year totaled just
82,995 and were down another 11.5 percent through September.
The automaker is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on
a ground-up redesign of the car. The 2015 model will be the
first Mustang aimed at global markets, notably Europe, Japan and
Australia.
To enhance its appeal to prospective U.S. and overseas
buyers, Ford is overhauling nearly every inch of the car, the
sources said.
The automaker has developed a new rear-wheel-drive platform
for the 2015 Mustang, which will ride on the same 107-inch
wheelbase as its predecessor but is expected to shed several
hundred pounds.
Ford is revamping the car's suspension, steering and brakes,
and upgrading engines and transmissions, with a new EcoBoost
turbocharged four-cylinder engine to be offered as an option.
The exterior sheet metal and the cabin have been completely
redesigned to give it a more modern look and feel, but the 2015
Mustang will have styling cues inspired by past Mustangs, the
sources said.