DETROIT Nov 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling
2,618 Focus Electric cars because of potential loss of power to
the wheels while driving.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker said nearly all the cars from model
years 2012 to 2014 were sold in the United States. A spokeswoman
said there was one crash and no injuries related to the issue.
Ford said the issue is caused by software anomalies
associated with the power control module and is accompanied by a
"Stop Safely Now" warning in the instrument cluster. Should the
issue occur, the car's braking and steering systems would
continue to operate normally.
All the affected vehicles were built at the Michigan
Assembly Plant in Wayne from Sept. 15, 2011 to Aug. 8, 2013,
Ford said. The recall affects 2,455 cars in the United States,
with the rest in Canada and federalized territories.
Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module, the
company said.