DETROIT, March 26 Ford Motor Co said on
Tuesday that it will recall about 3,500 Taurus, Explorer and
Lincoln MKS vehicles around the world to repair fuel tanks
equipped with an improperly molded seam.
The tanks with these seams may leak after a severe crash,
Ford said. As of Feb. 28, the second-largest U.S. automaker
received six reports of tanks with a fuel odor or leak due to
the defect.
The action covers the 2012 Ford Taurus and the 2012 Lincoln
MKS sedans as well as the 2013 Ford Explorer sport utility
vehicle. More than 3,000 of the recalled Ford models are in the
United States, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.
The models were built at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant. The
Taurus and MKS models were built between July 2011 and January
2012, while the Explorer SUVs were made over a few days in March
2012, the company said.
The automaker said it was not aware of any accidents or
injuries associated with the issue.