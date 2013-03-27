DETROIT, March 26 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it will recall about 3,500 Taurus, Explorer and Lincoln MKS vehicles around the world to repair fuel tanks equipped with an improperly molded seam.

The tanks with these seams may leak after a severe crash, Ford said. As of Feb. 28, the second-largest U.S. automaker received six reports of tanks with a fuel odor or leak due to the defect.

The action covers the 2012 Ford Taurus and the 2012 Lincoln MKS sedans as well as the 2013 Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle. More than 3,000 of the recalled Ford models are in the United States, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.

The models were built at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant. The Taurus and MKS models were built between July 2011 and January 2012, while the Explorer SUVs were made over a few days in March 2012, the company said.

The automaker said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue.