DETROIT, June 28 Ford Motor Co. said
Friday it is recalling more than 13,100 Ford Explorer, Taurus
and Lincoln MKS models because the child safety locks on the
rear doors may not work properly.
The recall affects 2013 models, and the malfunction could
mean the child safety locks would turn off automatically,
allowing the doors to be opened from the inside.
No accidents or injuries have been reported due to the
malfunction, Ford said.
The affected vehicles were built at the automaker's Chicago
Assembly Plant between Nov. 29, 2012 and Dec. 12, 2012. Most of
the recalled vehicles are located in North America.
Ford said dealers will test and replace the rear child
safety locks for no cost if necessary.