DETROIT Jan 16 Ford Motor Co is recalling
about 46,000 Edge SUVs from the 2012 and 2013 model years on a
fuel system leak that could lead to a fire, the company and U.S.
regulators said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported
the recall on Wednesday. Ford said on Thursday that no crashes
or injuries related to the incident have been reported.
There are 27,800 Edge SUVs to be recalled in the United
States, 13,500 in the Asia Pacific region, 3,400 in Canada and
about 900 spread around the world. They are from the 2012 and
2013 model years and have 2.0-liter engines.
"The fuel line pulse damper metal housing may crack as a
result of an improper manufacturing process," according to a
report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
This could cause a leak, which in turn could cause a fire if
there is an ignition source, NHTSA said.
Ford said it is also recalling about 400 Explorer SUVs that
may have been serviced with a suspect steering gear. They are
from the 2011 and 2012 model years and were serviced after Sept.
1, 2013.
A software error could contribute to a situation in which
the steering could lock, increasing crash risk. Ford said no
crashes or incidents have been reported relating to this issue.