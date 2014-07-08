DETROIT, July 8 Ford Motor Co said on
Tuesday it is recalling 100,610 vehicles in North America in six
separate actions.
About 92,000 of the vehicles have a potential problem with
front axles that run to right wheels and may have not been
properly installed during assembly. That may cause the axle to
move outward over time and eventually become disengaged.
There have been no injuries, crashes or deaths related to
this issue or any of the six issues in the half dozen recalls, a
Ford spokeswoman said.
The front right axle issue is a potential hazard in
2013-2014 Ford Taurus, Flex, and Interceptor models, as well as
Lincoln MKS and MKT models, and 2012-2014 Ford Edge and 2014
Lincoln MKX models.
About 83,000 of the recalled vehicles are in the United
States and federalized territories, along with about 8,200 in
Canada and 600 in Mexico, Ford said.
The next-largest recall among the six announced on Tuesday
covers about 5,264 model year 2011-2014 Ford F59 Commercial
Stripped Chassis vehicles in which the electrical system may
short-circuit and possibly lead to a fire. No fires have been
reported, Ford said.
Also recalled were about 2,100 model year 2014 Ford Escape
crossover vehicles that may have panorama roof glass that was
not glued properly during assembly.
The other recalls involved 368 Transit Connect vehicles from
the 2014 model year in Puerto Rico for a fluid reservoir cap
issue, about 200 Ford Fiesta sedans from the 2014 model year
that may have leaking fuel tanks and about 600 Ford F52
Motorhome Stripped Chassis and F59 Commercial Stripped Chassis
vehicles that have a potential issue with the brakes.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Paul Simao)