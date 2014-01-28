DEARBORN, Mich Jan 28 Ford Motor Co on Tuesday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as higher earnings in the No. 2 U.S. automaker's core North American market offset losses in Europe and South America.

Net income in the fourth quarter rose to $3 billion, or 74 cents a share, compared with almost $1.6 billion, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier.

The results included a $2.1 billion gain from the addition of deferred tax assets to the balance sheet, as well as charges of $311 million for last year's pension buyouts and layoffs in Europe.

Excluding one-time items, Ford earned 31 cents a share, 3 cents more than analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.