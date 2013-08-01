DETROIT Aug 1 Ford Motor Co agreed to pay
nearly $17.4 million in a settlement with U.S. auto safety
regulators for failing to act quickly enough last year to recall
vehicles with a defect that may cause unintended acceleration.
Ford and regulators reached the settlement "in order to
avoid a protracted dispute and possible litigation," according
to the settlement document dated June 28. Ford paid the
settlement on July 26, according to the website of the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The NHTSA had asked Ford, the No. 2 U.S. automaker, to
recall nearly 424,000 Ford Escape sport-utility vehicles with a
defect that caused a stuck throttle when the accelerator pedal
was fully or almost fully depressed. The Escapes were from the
2001 to 2004 model years.
During its investigation, Ford gave NHTSA information that
supported "a tentative conclusion" that the recall may not have
been timely, according to the settlement document. That could be
a violation of U.S. law.
Ford denied that it broke the law. In a statement, Ford
stressed that it was committed to responding quickly to
potential vehicle issues. The settlement agreement does not
release Ford from civil or criminal liabilities.
"While we are confident in our current processes for quickly
identifying and addressing potential vehicle issues, Ford agreed
to this settlement to avoid a lengthy dispute with the
government," the company said in a statement.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the details of the
Ford settlement, which is the largest settlement reached so far
this year, according to NHTSA records.
In December 2012, Toyota Motor Corp agreed to pay almost
$17.4 million in a settlement over NHTSA claims that it did not
recall 2010 Lexus RS 350s fast enough over an issue of floor mat
pedal entrapment.
Toyota has reached four separate settlements with NHTSA over
the timing of its recalls. The payments exceeded $66 million
from 2010 to 2013.