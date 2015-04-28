By Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman
DETROIT, April 28
DETROIT, April 28 Detroit automakers have come
full circle, relying as they did before the financial crisis on
profits from selling trucks and sport utility vehicles in the
United States to cover losses overseas.
That's the profit formula Detroit was supposed to move
beyond after the financial crisis, gas price shocks and the
federal bailouts of General Motors and Chrysler. Ford Motor Co's
first-quarter results on Tuesday highlight how reliant the
Detroit Three have become once again on their biggest, least-
fuel-efficient models.
Industry executives and analysts say the pattern may look
familiar, but the risks aren't the same.
Ford lost money in South American and Europe, and Chief
Executive Mark Fields told analysts on Tuesday that "we are
seeing slower growth" in the Chinese market.
But Ford reported $1.34 billion in pre-tax profits from
North America for the quarter, down from $1.5 billion a year
earlier. Higher costs for materials, manufacturing and
engineering dented the results, but Ford's North American take
was more than enough to offset the $404 million in pre-tax
losses from other regions. Ford also reaffirmed its full-year
profit guidance.
Central to Ford's profit forecast is continued success for
the launch of the aluminum-body F-150 pickup, which is still
chugging toward full speed. Company executives say demand for
the new F-150 is strong.
General Motors Co last week reported a record $2.2
billion in first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes from
its North American auto operations, but break-even results
outside North America.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reports first-quarter
results on Wednesday and is expected to show a similar
dependence on North American sales of its Ram pickup and Jeep
SUVs.
Some warning signs are popping up in the United States. The
Conference Board's latest measure of U.S. consumer confidence on
Tuesday hit its lowest level since December.
The stronger dollar is allowing Japanese and European rivals to
cut prices or offer more features on their U.S. products.
Japanese automakers over the past two years have garnered a
$4,000 per vehicle advantage due to the weaker yen, according to
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas.
"To put equipment on at no price or low price is exactly
what they have traditionally done over many, many years," Ford
Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks told Reuters. "We'll have to
continue to work on our costs."
Detroit's automakers have cut costs substantially since the
financial crisis, buying insurance against a slowdown in the
U.S. truck market.
"We're a little bit back to the future, although we kind of
got there in different ways," said Brian Johnson of Barclays.
Cars are not as profitable as large trucks, he noted, but they
are profitable. In the past, Detroit's small and medium-sized
cars were often losers.
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Matthew Stover said
Ford's reliance on the F-150 is "a problem every auto company
would probably love to have. They've got to figure out a way to
make more money on everything else."
