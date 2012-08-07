TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. Aug 7 LMC Automotive lowered its forecasts for U.S. auto sales in 2012 and 2013 based on slower economic growth than in the first half of this year, an LMC executive said on Tuesday.

LMC, formerly a part of J.D. Power and Associates, lowered its 2012 U.S. auto sales forecast to 14.3 million light vehicles from its June forecast of 14.5 million, said Jeff Schuster, vice president of LMC and its chief forecaster.

LMC also lowered its forecast for next year, to 15 million vehicles from its previous forecast of 15.2 million vehicles.

Schuster revealed LMC's forecasts at a conference in Traverse City, Michigan, of the Center for Automotive Research.

(Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)