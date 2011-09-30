* Autolib project offers cars for 4-8 euros a day
* Paris hopes to duplicate success of Velib bike-sharing
scheme
* Aiming for 3,000 vehicles in 2012
* Seeks to unclog congested boulevards
(Recasts lead, adds detail)
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Sept 30 Paris launches its first
car-sharing project next week with the aim of clearing its
traffic-clogged boulevards and delivering what its backers hope
will be a major boost for electric vehicles.
The Autolib system builds on the success of the Velib
bicycle-sharing service and could provide a shop window for
entrepreneur Vincent Bollore and his nascent car battery
business.
In a two-month pilot scheme starting Oct. 2, a rounded,
ultracompact Bluecar built by Bollore's conglomerate
and powered by his alternative lithium-metal-polymer battery can
be hired for 30 minutes for 4-8 euros by motorists who pay a
10-euro Autolib membership fee.
"We want to persuade people to shift from the concept of
owning a car to that of using a car," Autolib General Manager
Morald Chibout told Reuters.
The project, which echoes increasingly popular car clubs
such as City Car, gets underway as top automakers test driver
enthusiasm for electric cars on a large scale in Europe.
Renault SA and its Japanese sister
company Nissan Motor Co , which have invested 4 billion
euros in electric vehicles, have begun selling a few such cars
ahead of volume production and sales are set to kick off in
2012.
Carlos Ghosn, who leads Renault and Nissan, has said
electric cars could account for 10 percent of new car sales by
2020.
Soaring insurance and parking costs have already persuaded
25 percent of French citizens to cut back or give up on using
their cars, according to a study published last year by Chronos
TNS Sofres.
CHARGING UP
Under the 235 million euro ($321 million) project, the
brainchild of Paris Mayor Bertrand Delanoe, the service will
debut next week with 66 cars and 33 rental stations across Paris
before expanding to 3,000 vehicles and more than 1,000 stations
by the end of 2012.
The Bluecar, designed and manufactured exclusively for
Bollore by Italian designer Pininfarina , famous for
sculpting Ferraris and Maseratis, will have a range of up to 250
km between before a recharge which will take about four hours.
Bollore told journalists on Friday he expected the project
to make a profit from its seventh year.
Bollore said his batteries are safer than the lithium-ion
batteries used by most of the car industry because they are less
prone to overheating. They are also more stable when being
charged and discharged.
QUICK AND SIMPLE
Valentine de la Celle, a 30-year-old Parisian mother of two,
would seem to be the typical target for the service. She does
not own a car, but expects to use the scheme for short trips.
"We are doing building work at home at the moment and to
take things to the tip I would have to hire a car, which is
difficult," she said. "But the scheme needs to be quick and
simple, otherwise people will not use it."
Users will be able to sign up for daily, weekly or annual
memberships ranging from 10 euros to 144 euros, with users
paying according to the length of time the car is used.
The tiered pricing system is designed to encourage hiring
the cars only for short trips, said deputy mayor Annick Lepetit.
"We are not here to compete against traditional car rental
businesses," she said.
($1 = 0.733 euro)
(Additional reporting By Lorraine Turner and Gilles Guillaume
and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Plumb and David
Cowell)