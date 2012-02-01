(Adds detail)
PARIS Feb 1 New car registrations in
France fell 21 percent year-on-year in January, with Fiat
, General Motors and Renault the worst
hit as economic gloom and an incentives phase-out hit demand.
Some 147,143 cars were delivered in January, the CCFA
automakers' association said on Wednesday, as GM sales tumbled
45 percent while Fiat and Renault dropped by a third.
The biggest decliners were automakers that had seen a rush
of orders in late 2010 before the withdrawal of a government
sales bonus which inflated deliveries a year ago.
"Those that benefited most (in January 2011) from the last
cash-for-clunkers payouts are down sharply," CCFA spokesman
Francois Roudier said.
Beyond the subsidy whiplash, the fall in sales reflected
tougher conditions for mass automakers locked in a price war for
dwindling numbers of showroom visitors, Roudier said. "The first
half is going to be difficult."
A 37 percent sales slump for the Renault brand led the
group's 33 percent overall decline in French car registrations,
while the no-frills Dacia badge fell 11 percent. Paris-based
rival PSA Peugeot Citroen dropped 27 percent.
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, bucked
the market contraction with an 18 percent sales gain powered by
its recently updated Polo mini and Golf compact models.
France's overall light vehicle registrations tumbled 18
percent, the CCFA said, as commercial vans resisted the slump
with a decline of just 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dan Lalor)