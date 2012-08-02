Aug 2 New cars and trucks sold in the United
States in July will average 23.6 miles per gallon of gasoline,
unchanged from June, researchers at the University of Michigan
said on Thu rsday.
That is down from 24.1 mpg in March, the highest since
University of Michigan researchers began the monthly survey in
October 2007, when fuel economy averaged 20.1 mpg.
"We think that the decrease in fuel economy since March
reflects the general decrease in the price of gasoline," said
Michael Sivak, director of sustainable worldwide transportation
at the university in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The researchers also said that their index measuring
polluting greenhouse gas emissions per new vehicle has fallen by
17 percent since October 2007.
For more on fuel economy calculations by researchers Sivak
and Brandon Schoettle, click:
www.umich.edu/~umtriswt/EDI_sales-weighted-mpg.html for fuel
economy, and www.umich.edu/~umtriswt/EDI_values.html for
the researchers' "Eco-Driving Index."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)