* Timeline likely extended into November, perhaps longer
* Obama administration, industry agree to 54.5 mpg by 2025
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The Obama administration is
expected to push back the release of the most ambitious
proposal ever for automakers to improve fuel efficiency of
their passenger cars, sport utility vehicles and pickups.
The Transportation Department and the Environmental
Protection Agency intended to put out the draft plan for model
years 2017-25 for industry and public comment by the end of
this week. But several sources with knowledge of the matter
said it would not be rolled out for a month or possibly
longer.
Administration officials had no immediate comment.
An agreement between U.S. and overseas automakers, the
administration and California in July would require the fleet
to average 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025, equivalent to a 5
percent increase in annual efficiency.
The deal softens the impact for production of light trucks,
like pickups and SUVs -- a mainstay of U.S. auto manufacturers
General Motors Co (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Chrysler,
which is run by Italy's Fiat FIA.MI.
The administration would with a short delay remain on track
to meet its deadline for issuing final rules next July, five
years before they take effect. That timeline gives industry
room to plan its vehicle mix and make any production or
technology changes.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the
EPA are jointly writing the regulation based on the July
agreement with auto companies, environmental interests and the
state of California, which has important influence because of
its huge market, its political standing with the Democratic
administration and its environmental leadership role.
Sources said regulators are purposely moving more slowly
than anticipated on details of the formal proposal to ensure it
addresses industry, environmental and consumer issues likely to
be raised during a lengthy public comment period.
Regulators also want to make sure the proposal can clear
the White House budget office, which reviews proposed
regulations.
The sources said the delay was not related to a House of
Representatives Oversight Committee investigation of meetings
between Obama administration and auto industry officials
leading up to the July agreement.
Committee Chairman Darrell Issa, a California Republican,
has raised concerns about the secrecy of the meetings and the
agreement's impact on consumers. He has asked companies to
preserve all documents from their discussions with
administration officials.
(Reporting by John Crawley in Washington)