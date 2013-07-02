DETROIT, July 2 General Motors Co and
Honda Motor Co will jointly develop hydrogen fuel-cell
vehicles over the next seven years, the latest alliance in an
industry-wide effort to cut the technology's costs and meet
stricter global emissions rules.
The two automakers, which announced their partnership on
Tuesday, will also develop a refueling infrastructure that will
be crucial for consumer acceptance and the long-term viability
of fuel-cell vehicles.
Fuel-cell vehicles are getting renewed attention this year
as global automakers race to meet emissions limits in China,
Europe and the United States that are set to get tougher over
the next 12 years.
GM and Honda said they will build on each other's technology
and share suppliers to lower the cost of fuel-cell vehicles,
which are more expensive to build than electric cars.
"At GM, we believe in hydrogen fuel cell technology as one
of several possible alternatives to more traditional forms of
propulsion, to help reduce petroleum dependence," GM Vice
Chairman Steve Girsky said in his prepared remarks ahead of a
press conference in New York.
"However, the cost of such technology has not come down as
far as it must to become more commercially viable," he added.
Fuel-cell cars use a "stack" of cells that combine hydrogen
with oxygen in the air to generate electricity. Their only
emission is water vapor. They can run five times longer than
electric cars, and it takes just minutes to fill the tank with
hydrogen, compared with eight hours or so to recharge a battery.
There are just two fuel-cell vehicles available in the U.S.
market the Honda FCX Clarity and the Mercedes-Benz F-Cell. Honda
plans to launch the successor of the FCX in Japan and the United
States in 2015.
One barrier to their widespread adoption is the high cost of
the platinum needed to kick-start the chemical reaction within
the fuel cell. The platinum alone adds thousands of dollars in
costs to each vehicle.
Another issue is the lack of hydrogen stations in the United
States, which cost $1 million or more to build. On its website,
the U.S. Department of Energy lists 10 public hydrogen stations,
mostly in southern California.
As part of the collaboration, GM and Honda said they would
work with local governments and others to expand the network of
hydrogen stations.
Global automakers have formed a number of tie-ups to lower
the costs of fuel-cell development. In January, Toyota Motor
Corp and BMW AG outlined plans to launch
fuel-cell vehicles around 2020.
That same month, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co
and Nissan Motor Co announced a separate tie up to
build fuel-cell vehicles within five years.
The partnerships come after the failure of electric cars to
meet sales expectations, despite heavy subsidies worldwide. And
while hybrids have gained ground, more is needed to meet the new
emissions targets.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)