CHICAGO Aug 10 The Obama administration's
proposed fuel economy standards for 2025 are unfairly tilted in
favor of the three U.S. automakers and put their foreign-based
rivals at a disadvantage, according to a House Republicans
report released on Friday.
According to the report written by the House Oversight and
Government Reform Committee staff, the standards are also based
on an "overly optimistic" outlook of American consumers'
willingness to buy hybrid and electric cars. The committee is
chaired by California Republican Darrell Issa.
The report comes days before the White House is expected to
release the fuel economy standards in their finalized form. The
proposed standards call for companies to roughly double their
average fuel efficiency to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025.
The figure was announced last year after more than a year of
talks between the Obama administration and automakers. The House
Republicans' report quotes emails and handwritten notes from
executives and government officials that shed light on those
negotiations over a new target for automakers' corporate average
fuel economy, or CAFE.
White House spokesman Clark Stevens defended the new CAFE
standards, saying they "will save families thousands of dollars
at the pump and dramatically reduce oil consumption." Stevens
said more than a dozen major automakers supported the new rules.
According to Friday's report, one key point of contention
was the separate standards made for cars and light trucks, which
some executives said favored General Motors Co, Ford
Motor Co and Chrysler Group LLC.
According to the proposed standards, automakers must show an
average annual increases in fuel economy of 5 percent for cars
and 3.5 percent for light trucks through 2021, with a 5 percent
increase for all vehicles after that.
In an email, Tom Lehner, a lobbyist for Toyota Motor Corp
, described the separate fuel economy standards
for light trucks as a "second auto bailout."
Toyota spokesman Steven Curtis said the Japanese automaker
"has long supported a single national fuel economy program" and
has worked with the Administration on the standards for Model
Years 2017-2025.
"Our overriding objective was to help achieve a true, single
national standard with some certainty, clarity and flexibility,"
Curtis said in an email to Reuters.
The three Detroit automakers build the vast majority of
trucks sold in the United States. These vehicles also boast
higher profit margins than passenger cars.
David Geanacopoulos, general counsel for Volkswagen's
U.S. unit, said the overall proposal "lacks
competitive equity." He added that the light truck proposal was
unfair because the largest trucks made by the U.S. automakers
were under "almost no burden in the first three years."
Volkswagen, one of the few automakers which did not back the
proposed rules, was not immediately available for comment.
Automakers are now redesigning their cars and trucks by
using lightweight, but costly materials like aluminum to meet
the standards. They are also expected to build more electric
vehicles and hybrids, which need pricier batteries.