DETROIT Aug 27 General Motors Co will build the Cadillac SRX crossover vehicle, now made in Mexico, at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, where the company once built vehicles for its defunct Saturn brand, the United Auto Workers union said.

GM will invest about $191 million in the plant near Nashville, which will help retain about 415 unionized jobs, the UAW said.

The UAW's Cindy Estrada said the shift of jobs from Mexico to a U.S. plant was a victory for collective bargaining. Estrada is the union's top liaison with GM.

A year ago, GM announced that it would invest $350 million at Spring Hill to add the production of two new vehicles. The plant now makes the Chevrolet Equinox crossover.

GM suspended production of autos at the plant in 2009 when it went through a government-sponsored bankruptcy. It continued at a reduced capacity, making engines and began building vehicles again in 2011.

The UAW said that GM is also announcing on Wednesday the investment of $49.7 million at its Bedford, Indiana casting plant. (Reporting by Bangalore Newsroom and Bernie Woodall in Detroit)