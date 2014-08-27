DETROIT Aug 27 General Motors Co will
build the Cadillac SRX crossover vehicle, now made in Mexico, at
its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, where the company once
built vehicles for its defunct Saturn brand, the United Auto
Workers union said.
GM will invest about $191 million in the plant near
Nashville, which will help retain about 415 unionized jobs, the
UAW said.
The UAW's Cindy Estrada said the shift of jobs from Mexico
to a U.S. plant was a victory for collective bargaining. Estrada
is the union's top liaison with GM.
A year ago, GM announced that it would invest $350 million
at Spring Hill to add the production of two new vehicles. The
plant now makes the Chevrolet Equinox crossover.
GM suspended production of autos at the plant in 2009 when
it went through a government-sponsored bankruptcy. It continued
at a reduced capacity, making engines and began building
vehicles again in 2011.
The UAW said that GM is also announcing on Wednesday the
investment of $49.7 million at its Bedford, Indiana casting
plant.
(Reporting by Bangalore Newsroom and Bernie Woodall in Detroit)